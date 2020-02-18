Singapore Airlines to cut flights
Singapore Airlines Ltd said on February 18 that it will temporarily cut flights across its global network in the next three months due to falling demand as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Singapore Airlines Ltd said on February 18 that it will temporarily cut flights across its global network in the next three months due to falling demand as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The carrier will reduce services to several destinations including Los Angeles (the US), Frankfurt (Germany), Paris (France), London (the UK), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (the Republic of Korea), Sydney (Australia) and Mumbai (India), according to the airline’s website.
Earlier, the airline said it reduced flights to mainland China and Hong Kong due to a drop in demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, flights to mainland China made up 11 percent of capacity for the airline.
Hong Kong-based flag carrier Cathay Pacific has announced that it will cut 40 percent of capacity across its network, up from 30 percent earlier, due to weak demand./.
