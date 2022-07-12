Singapore Airlines to increase flights to Japan
Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced a plan to increase flight to Asian destinations such as Japan and India, considering the strong recovering demand for air travel.
Illustrative image (Source: japantoday.com)Singapore (VNA) - Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced a plan to increase flight to Asian destinations such as Japan and India, considering the strong recovering demand for air travel.
Flights to Tokyo will be increased from the current 14 a week to 28, while there will be thrice-weekly services to Nagoya and Fukuoka, and a twice-daily service to Osaka.
As for India, SIA is targeting a full return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming months.
SIA will also increase flights to Los Angeles and Paris, and continue with non-stop flights to Vancouver.
The SIA Group expects its capacity would reach 81% of pre-pandemic levels by December./.