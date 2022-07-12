ASEAN ASEAN, ESCAP promote partnership in SDG implementation The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convened a meeting in New York on July 7 to seek measures to speed up the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and strengthen their partnership.

World Malaysian central bank raises OPR to 2.25% Malaysia's central bank - Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) - has increased the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 25 basis points to 2.25%.

World Indonesia, India support strengthening status of developing countries Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart on July 7 on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Bali.

ASEAN ASEAN, UK reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Kingdom reaffirmed commitments to strengthen mutual cooperation at their first Senior Officials’ Meeting (AUKSOM).