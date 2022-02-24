Hanoi (VNA) - Singapore Airlines has scheduled to resume regular commercial flights to central Da Nang city of Vietnam from March 27 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



It will operate one daily round trip between Da Nang and Singapore in the morning every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday; and the afternoon every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.



The carrier also planned to gradually raise the frequency of flights to meet the increasing demand of tourists.



Before the pandemic, Singapore was one of the key markets of Da Nang tourism, with four direct flights per day.



The resumption of regular international flights is considered a good sign for the industry of the city in its efforts of re-opening international tourism activities after a long time being affected by the pandemic.



Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam asked the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation to issue a “Notice To Airmen” on the lifting of all restrictions on international flights from February 15.



After Singapore, Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, and Qatar Airways will also re-start international routes between Vietnam and other key markets such as Incheon, Busan, Jeju of the Republic of Korea; Narita of Japan, and Doha of Qatar./.