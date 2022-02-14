The static display at the media preview of the Singapore Air Show 2022. (Photo: www.straitstimes.com)

Singapore (VNA) – The Singapore Airshow 2022 will be held in in-person format from February 15 to 18 at Changi Exhibition Centre, with fewer participants.

The event is projected to host more than 13,000 trade attendees and nearly 600 companies from more than 39 countries and territories, representing over 70 percent of the top 20 global aerospace companies.

Before COVID-19 broke out, the Singapore Airshow in 2020 saw the participation of 930 defence companies from 45 countries and regions and some 30,000 visitors.

In line with the global agenda on climate change, the event this year has partnered with Alton Aviation Consultancy to present the inaugural “Sustainable Aviation Forum” on February 16 and 17.

Experts from public and private sectors will discuss challenges and opportunities within sustainable aviation, including the topic of sustainability of future technology in areas of air mobility and aviation operations.

The recovery of the aviation industry is another topic that takes centre-stage at the show.

The aviation industry has proven its resilience by overcoming numerous obstacles over the years. The presence of major exhibitors, partners and trade attendees is evidence of the collective optimism for recovery, said Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia, organiser of this year's edition.

Singapore Airshow has also adopted sustainability efforts by going largely paperless. The event is also powered by solar energy generated from 15,000 panels installed on the roof of the Changi Exhibition Centre.

While there are no public days, all attendees will have to be pre-registered, fully-vaccinated with the World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing vaccines and adhere to the prevailing safe management measures./.