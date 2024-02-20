Singapore Airshow 2024 kicks off
The Singapore Airshow 2024 kicked off at Changi Exhibition Centre on February 20.
An Airbus A350-1000 flies during an aerial flying display ahead of the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, on February 18, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)Singapore (VNA) – The Singapore Airshow 2024 kicked off at Changi Exhibition Centre on February 20.
The biggest air show in Asia attracted the participation of more than 1,000 aviation and defence companies from over 50 countries, including such giants as Airbus, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin.
This is the first time in four years that the biennial Singapore Airshow is open to the public. The previous edition in 2022 was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, people can visit the exhibition on February 24-25.
The event will last until February 25./.