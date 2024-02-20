World Thailand keen on alternative energy More state-run energy firms in Thailand are eager to try alternative fuels to support the campaign against climate change, with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) becoming the latest agency, aiming to replace coal with wood pellets to fuel its power plant.

World Indonesia warns of climate change-induced rice price hikes Climate and weather changes are causing crop failures, thereby leading to the rice prices soaring across the world, including Indonesia, said Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

World Malaysia has new President of the Senate Former Bukit Mas Member of Parliament Datuk Mutang Tagal was elected as the 20th President of Malaysia's Dewan Negara (Senate) on February 19.

World Philippines busts haul of giant clam shells The Philippine authorities have seized 336 giant clam shell pieces buried in the shorelines of Bugsuk island in Palawan province.