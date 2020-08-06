Singapore allows 265,000 foreign workers to return
About 265,000 foreign workers in construction, marine shipyard and processing sectors have been given the green light to return to work in Singapore, said the country’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM).
Foreign workers in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors have been given the green light (Photo:https://www.straitstimes.com/)
Of these, 180,000 are residents in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement on August 4.
The Singaporean Ministry of Health added that the authorities remain on track to clear all foreign worker dormitories of Covid-19 by August 7.
But 17 standalone blocks in eight purpose-built dormitories will continue to serve as quarantine facilities. They currently house about 9,700 workers, the authorities said.
By August 3, about 273,000 foreign workers, or close to 90 percent of dorm residents, had either recovered or have been tested and found to be free of COVID-19.
Many of them are staying in cleared dormitories or blocks for recovered workers, and can resume work once dormitory operators, employers and workers have made the necessary preparations to minimise the risk of new infections, said MOM.
A worker allowed to resume work will see a green access code on his SGWorkPass app, after taking specified steps. These include downloading an app to update his health status.
The same day, Cambodian media also reported that Thai authorities have prepared to welcome back workers from Cambodia when the country is entering Phase 7 of its plan to ease COVID-19-induced lockdown measures./.