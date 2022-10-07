Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong meets Cuba n counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz on October 6. (Photo courtesy of Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information)

Singapore (VNA) – The prime ministers of Cuba and Singapore have reaffirmed their long-term relationship as the two countries mark 25 years of diplomatic ties.



Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his transit in Singapore, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on October 6.



They also reaffirmed the strong collaboration between both countries at multilateral forums as the United Nations.



As Singapore and Cuba commemorate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, they look forward to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, including enhancing trade and deepening people-to-people ties, the ministry said.



Marrero Cruz also attended a dinner hosted by Singapore’s Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.



The Cuban PM had made official visits to Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia as part of his first tour of Asia as prime minister, before transiting in Singapore./.