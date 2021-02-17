World Singaporean economy on recovery, uncertainties remain An article published on the Singapore’s Straits Times on February 16 commented that even as Singapore's economy stays on the recovery track, enthusiasm over a significant growth acceleration is wearing off.

ASEAN Cambodia intensifies border monitoring over COVID-19 Amid COVID-19-related developments, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered forces along the borders to stop all unauthorised cross-border traffic and ensure that anyone returning from Thailand follows quarantine rules.

World COVID-19 remains biggest challenge for Southeast Asia in 2021: survey The COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts remain the largest challenges for the Southeast Asian region in 2021, according to the State of Southeast Asia 2021 survey report announced by the ASEAN Studies Centre at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute on February 10.

World Malaysia’s unemployment rate rises to highest level since 1993 Malaysia’s unemployment rate increased to 4.5 percent in 2020, the highest rate since 1993 when it was recorded at 4.1 percent, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).