Singapore, Australia in discussions on travel bubble
Singapore and Australia are in talks on a possible travel bubble that will allow residents to travel between the two countries without having to quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two countries are also in discussions on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and resuming travel with priority for students and business travellers, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in response to media queries.
Discussions on a possible Australia-Singapore travel bubble were reported by the Sydney Morning Herald earlier on March 14.
The report said it could be possible for people from other countries to enter Australia via Singapore after completing two weeks’ quarantine in Singapore.
The Sydney Morning Herald also cited Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan as saying he had held discussions with his Singaporean counterpart Chan Chun Sing about the travel bubble.
It quoted Tehan as saying that Singapore is keen to work with Australia on vaccination certificates and that both ministers agreed to work together on this./.