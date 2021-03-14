ASEAN Indonesia seeks to host ASEAN Creative Economy Business Forum Indonesia is seeking to host the ASEAN Creative Economy Business Forum, which will focus on improving the digital economy through digital transformation, especially in the creative economy sector, said Minister of Communication and Information Technology Johnny G Plate.

World Philippines, Indonesia see complicated COVID-19 developments The Philippines recorded additional 4,578 COVID-19 cases on March 12, the highest daily number of infections in the recent six months, according to the country’s Department of Health.

World COVID-19: Cambodia takes stringent measures, Philippines gets help in vaccine purchase Lockdown measures have been imposed in a number of localities in Cambodia to curb the spread of COVID-19 while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of 400 million USD for the Philippines to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.