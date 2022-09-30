ASEAN ASEAN Committee meets to step up strategic partnership with US Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung on September 26 chaired three meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee in Washington D.C (ACW).

World Peaceful Pchum Ben 2022 holiday ends in Cambodia Cambodian people from localities returned to the capital following a peaceful Pchum Ben holiday from September 24-26.

ASEAN ASEAN, RoK seek stronger cooperation in biotech, pharma The ASEAN-Korea Bio Week 2022 will be held in Seoul from September 28 – 30 in conjunction with international pharma expo CPHI Korea 2022, according to Secretary-General of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Centre Kim Hae-yong.

ASEAN Malaysia-Indonesia trade sees jump in 2021 Trade between Malaysia and Indonesia rose 43.5% to 22.93 billion USD last year compared with 2020.