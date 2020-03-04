World ASEAN senior officials gather in Da Nang The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on March 4 with the participation of hundreds of senior officials from the 10 ASEAN member countries.

World Thai PM emphasizes drought fighting measures The Thai government is now working on its drought mitigation and water saving plans for this year’s dry season, expected to be the worst in 20 years.

World Volcanic eruption forces Indonesia airport closure Indonesia had to close Adi Soemarmo International Airport in Central Java on March 3 following the eruption of Mount Merapi, a local official has said.

World Malaysia lowers key interest rate to support economic growth Malaysia’s central bank on March 3 cut its key interest rate to the lowest in 20 years at 2.5 percent, with the aim to support the economy.