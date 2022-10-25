Singapore begins COVID-19 vaccination for children from 6 months to 4 years old
Singapore on October 25 officially began COVID-19 vaccination for children from six months to four years old.
The vaccine used for children of this age group is Spikevax of Moderna, with two doses of 25 micrograms each, administered at least eight weeks apart.
Singapore has also approved the use of Comirnaty of Pfizer for children under five years old, but the vaccine will not be available until the end of this year.
According to latest statistics in July of the Singapore Ministry of Health, children under five made up about 64,000, or some 3.9%, of Singapore’s then 1.7 million reported COVID-19 cases. However, of the over 1,600 deaths from COVID-19 in the country, only three were children below five.
The same day, the Health Science Authority of Singapore granted interim authorization for Pfizer’s Comirnaty bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine. It will be used as a booster shot for individuals aged 12 and above, who have received primary series COVID-19 vaccination./.