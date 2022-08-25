World Indonesia optimistic about economic growth prospects in H3 Bank Indonesia (BI) projects national economic growth in the third quarter of this year to reach 5.5% year-on-year, higher than that of the second quarter along with continuing improvement in the domestic economy.

World Thailand has caretaker prime minister Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon is now caretaker prime minister of Thailand while Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha remains in cabinet in his role as defence minister, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on August 24.

World EU, ASEAN to hold summit to develop supply chains The European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will hold a summit of national leaders for the first time in December to discuss expanding trade and infrastructure assistance as the EU seeks to strengthen ties with ASEAN.