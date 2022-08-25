Singapore, Brunei enhance collaboration in energy, green economy
Singapore and Brunei have pledged to deepen cooperation in the fields of energy, green economy, and food and medical supply resilience, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).
Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong (R) and Brunei's Minister at the Prime Minister's Office, Datuk Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah (Photo: MTI)
The two countries signed two memoranda of understanding on August 24, on the sidelines of Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's two-day state visit to Singapore.
The MOUs were signed by Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Brunei's Minister at the Prime Minister's Office, Datuk Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah, who is also Minister of Finance and Economy II.
Both ministers also agreed to establish a joint committee led by MTI and the Brunei Ministry of Finance and Economy to oversee the developments stated in the MOUs.
Gan said the signing of the two MOUs signals the mutual interest between the two countries in moving towards a more sustainable and resilient future.
Singapore and Brunei will strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such as emerging low-carbon technologies and carbon capture and storage, with the aim of achieving both countries' climate ambitions.
They will also enhance cooperation and strengthen food and medical supply resilience. This includes developing capacity and capability for mutual support in times of crisis, such as by facilitating efficient movement of food and medical products between Singapore and Brunei.
Singapore's total trade with Brunei increased by 24% from 2020 to 2.7 billion USD in 2021./.