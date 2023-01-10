ASEAN Thailand rescinds COVID-19 vaccination rules for visitors Thailand on January 9 rescinded a policy announced recently requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

ASEAN New Secretary-General highlights six key priorities of ASEAN Dr. Kao Kim Hourn has affirmed six key priorities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as he officially took office as the new Secretary-General in Jakarta on January 9.

ASEAN 20 million international travellers expected to visit Thailand in 2023 Thailand’s tourism sector this year is anticipated to see a lively recovery, with the government now expecting no less than 20 million international visitors this year.

World Thailand set to welcome more tourists during Chinese New Year Thai tourism operators are anticipating the return of Chinese tourists as vacation destinations such as Pattaya and Phuket prepare for Chinese visitors during the approaching Chinese New Year.