World RoK tech giant pushes for 9-bln-USD battery supply chain project in Indonesia A consortium from the Republic of Korea (RoK) led by LG has signed an initial agreement with Indonesia's state-run companies to push for a project worth around 9 billion USD to establish an electric vehicle battery supply chain in the Southeast Asian country, a LG unit said on April 18.

World Indonesia plans to increase fuel, power prices Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif has announced that his government plans to raise prices on subsidised fuels to reduce fiscal tensions.

World Border reopening helps Malaysia boost economic development The transition to the endemic phase and the reopening of borders have clearly provided a positive impact on the Malaysian economy compared to the pandemic phase two years ago, the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) reported, quoting Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Economic Affairs of Malaysia Mustapa Mohamed.