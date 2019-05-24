Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) meets Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Beijing on May 23, 2019 (Photo: Xinhua)

China is willing to work with Singapore to safeguard the rule-based multilateral trade system, said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during his meeting with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Beijing on May 23.Noting China's opening up has not only enhanced the well-being of its own people but also created tremendous opportunities for the world's development, the Chinese Premier said China will open its door wider and welcome enterprises from all over the world, including Singapore, to expand their investment in China.Li said China stands ready to work with Singapore to maintain close high-level exchanges, better integrate the Belt and Road Initiative with Singapore's development strategy and deepen bilateral cooperation on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and in areas such as third-party markets, trade and investment, finance and smart city.For his part, Singaporean Deputy PM Heng said as next year marks the 30th founding anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties, Singapore is willing to cooperate with China in maintaining close high-level exchanges, boosting pragmatic cooperation and advancing bilateral relations in the new era.The same day, Heng also met with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee. -VNA