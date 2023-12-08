Singapore, China plan mutual 30-day visa-free entry
Singapore and China will put in place a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement early next year, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on December 7.
Singapore and China will put in place a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement early next year, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on December 7.
"The people movements will be facilitated by a mutual 30-day visa exemption arrangement. Both sides are working out the operational details, with the aim to implement in early 2024," the ministry said in a statement.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin confirmed the agreement on mutual visa exemptions for citizens of the two countries but made no mention of the length of stay.
Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Singapore's finance minister, is on a visit to Tianjin city and Beijing. Wong co-chaired the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in Tianjin on December 7.
He said personnel exchanges between the two sides were increasing, with flights between both countries recovering to close to pre-pandemic levels, Singapore's main Chinese language paper Lianhe Zaobao reported.
The 30-day mutual visa exemption arrangement between the two countries will also support such progress, which can promote more personnel exchanges and strengthen the cornerstone of bilateral relations, the paper quoted him as saying.
This year, China resumed 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore, more than three years after such visas were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic./.