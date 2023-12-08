World Southeast Asian universities promote international cooperation in training, researching Thailand's media has run articles highlighting the fruitful development of Vietnam-Thailand relations as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue is paying an official visit to the country from December 7-10.

World Indonesia ends search for victims of Marapi volcano eruption Indonesian authorities on December 7 said they had ended a search and rescue mission for any hikers missing or killed in Mount Marapi's eruption on Sumatra island at the weekend that left 23 people dead.

World Thailand’s government sends out alert on PM 2.5 risk Thailand’s Interior Ministry has ordered provincial authorities to immediately implement preventive measures against fine particulate matte(PM2.5) now the country has entered the high-pollution risk reason.

World Malaysia plans new wage scheme for low-income workers The Malaysian government will introduce a new programme to raise wages for low-income workers as the Southeast Asian country is grappling with rising living costs and growing inequality.