World Laos faces serious budget deficit An elevated fiscal deficit will result in growing public debt, which will ramp up pressure on Laos' debt servicing capacity amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Vientiane Times reported on August 21.

World Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament adopts Declaration The fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament adopted the Declaration on Parliamentary leadership for more effective multilateralism that delivers peace and sustainable development for the people and world at its closing ceremony on August 20 after two days of sitting

World Thailand to allow long-stay tourists in Phuket Thailand will allow foreign tourists to visit for longer stays in Phuket tourist island from October, a senior official of the country said on August 21, as the government tries to revive a key economic sector that has been devasted by the coronavirus pandemic.