Singapore (VNA) – Six COVID-19 antigen rapid test (ART) kits will be distributed to each residential household from July 17 - September 30, in the fifth round of Singapore’s nationwide distribution, reported its Health Ministry on July 16.



The kits will be drawn from the national stockpile, which was built to mitigate supply chain disruptions and sudden surges in usage.



The current batch of ART kits have a remaining shelf life of about six months and are expected to expire in the first quarter of 2024.



The upcoming batch of ART kits is meant to help families take additional precautions where needed, especially during peak vacation period at the end of the year.



Following a surge in last April and May, the daily number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore has decreased to an average of around 6,000-7,000 cases per week in recent weeks. Currently, there are only about 100 people hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment, of them 80% are those aged 60 and above./.