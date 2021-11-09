Changi Airport in Singapore. Travellers arriving from Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines are among those who will see more relaxed border measures from November 11. (Photo:AFP/VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Travellers arriving from Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines are among those who will see more relaxed border measures from November 11, the authorities in Singapore announced on November 8.



Passengers from these countries will be allowed to present a negative, professionally administered antigen rapid test (ART) taken within two days prior to departure for Singapore. It is an alternative to the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction tests currently required.



The Government also announced that 23 countries previously deemed by Singapore to be of the highest risk of COVID-19 infections, including Laos and India, will have more border restrictions relaxed, the Straits Times reported.



From November 11, travellers from these countries will be allowed to serve a 10-day stay-home notice (SHN) at home or at a hotel of their choice. They are currently required to do so at an SHN dedicated facility.



Singapore will also add three new vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs), with Malaysia, Sweden and Finland, and increase the daily quota to 6,000 travellers in total from Nov 29. The current daily quota is 4,000 travellers.



Passengers entering Singapore under the VTL scheme do not have to serve a stay-home notice. Instead, they will be required to test negative for COVID-19 two days prior to departure for Singapore, as well as upon arrival in Singapore./.