World Thailand eyes green agriculture The Ministry of Agriculture of Thailand is preparing to move 13 herbs and spices local farmers use as green pesticides into a lower toxicity classification in a bid to promote green agriculture.

World COVID-19 continues raging in Southeast Asia The Philippines recorded 634 new COVID-19 cases on July 14 and six more deaths from the disease, raising the total cases to 57,545 and fatalities to 1,603.

World Malaysia, Singapore agree to re-open borders Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to implement the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) to address the needs of different groups of cross-border travellers.

World KONNECT ASEAN culture-art initiative debuts KONNECT ASEAN, a culture and art initiative, made its debut on July 13 as part of activities celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Dialogue Partnership between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK).