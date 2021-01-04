ASEAN Indonesia begins COVID-19 vaccine distribution Indonesia on January 3 started nationwide distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine that was developed by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech and mass inoculations are scheduled to begin later this month.

ASEAN Cambodia’s rice exports surge 11 percent in 2020 Cambodia exported a total of 690,829 tonnes of milled rice to 60 countries and regions in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 11.4 percent, the country’s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon has announced.

ASEAN Vietnam successfully escorts ASEAN through a tough year Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 has officially concluded, with the country successfully leading the association through a challenging year and continuing to promote its role in the region and seize new opportunities.

World Vietnam leads ASEAN’s efforts in fighting COVID-19: foreign media As the Chair of ASEAN in 2020, Vietnam led the efforts of the ASEAN member nations in forging a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, said the website https://moderndiplomacy.eu/.