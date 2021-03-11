World Cambodia announces first COVID-19 death The Cambodian Health Ministry on March 11 announced the first COVID-19 death related to the February 20 Community Event.

World Mitsubishi to invest nearly 800 mln USD in Indonesia Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors has pledged to invest 11.2 trillion rupiah (778.7 million USD) in Indonesia to develop electric vehicles, increasing annual capacity from 220,000 to 250,000 units.

World Cambodia launches cyberspace child protection campaign Cambodia on March 10 launched an online child protection campaign called "Kit Kou Kon", aiming at raising awareness of the danger of digital platforms on children and providing useful tips to parents about preventing and solving related problems.

World Vietnam calls for dialogue towards satisfactory solution in Myanmar Vietnam has called on relevant parties in Myanmar to restrain and hold dialogues to find out a satisfactory solution in line with the nation’s Constitution and law, as well as the will and aspirations of Myanmar people, thereby facilitating the democratic process.