ASEAN ASEAN, Ukraine heighten multi-faceted collaboration The Ambassadors to Ukraine of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia held a working session on July 9 with the host country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss measures to boost cooperation between ASEAN and its member states with the Eastern European country.

World Thailand’s financial system more vulnerable amid COVID-19: BoT Thailand’s financial system has become more vulnerable due to the more-than-expected contraction of the country’s economic outlook due to impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bank of Thailand (BoT).

World Japanese firms maintain investment plans in Indonesia Japanese companies operating in Indonesia will stick to their future investment plans, despite declines in sales and production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey conducted by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has shown.

World Cambodia maps out new measures to revive economy The Cambodian Government has been devising new measures and strategies to revive the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.