Singapore elections: Voting time extended by two hours
The Elections Department (ELD) of Singapore has announced a two-hour extension of voting time on July 10 to allow voters more time to head to the ballot box, after long lines were seen outside a number of polling stations.
Voters queue outside Palm View Primary School Polling Station on July 10. (ST Photo)
Accordingly, the polling stations would remain open until 22h00.
To address the long queues at polling stations due to epidemic prevention measures, the ELD said the requirement to don disposable gloves had been dropped, and more staff members were mobilised.
As of 17h00 (local time), 2.15 million (81 percent) voters had cast their votes in the elections of 93 parliamentarians to the parliament (2020-2025 tenure)./.