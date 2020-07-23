Singapore Changi Airport (Photo: www.straitstimes.com)

Singapore (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) will collaborate to create common standards so as to promote safe air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement on July 22, CAAS and Easa said that a memorandum of cooperation they signed will boost traveller confidence to facilitate the recovery of air travel between Singapore and Europe.

It will cover several measures, such as the implementation of physical distancing, enhanced hygiene measures as well as more intensive cleaning of facilities. The cooperation is the first of its kind in Asia.

The agreement will also see CAAS and Easa support the participation of Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) in the Easa Aviation Industry Charter, which promotes guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

CAAS Director-General Kevin Shum said the collaboration is timely and crucial in supporting the aviation industry's efforts to tackle issues caused by the pandemic.

Easa Executive Director Patrick Ky said the cooperation was a significant step forward in increasing passenger confidence in flights between Europe and Singapore.

In a separate announcement the same day, CAAS and Changi General Hospital (CGH) signed an agreement to team up in establishing a civil aviation medical examination centre at Changi Airport.

The centre will provide Singapore aviation licence holders, such as pilots and air traffic controllers, convenient access to various medical services, including medical examinations, fitness evaluation and aeromedical review, among others./.