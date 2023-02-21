Singapore expects enhanced cooperation with China
Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (L) meets with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang (Photo: Xinhua)Singapore (VNA) – Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing on February 20, during which he affirmed that Singapore is full of expectations for cooperation with China in various fields.
Singapore will continue to uphold multilateralism and safeguard peace and prosperity together with China, said Balakrishnan, who is on a visit to China from February 19-21.
He added that the mutual trust between Singapore and China has been enhanced, while the practical cooperation has also progressed smoothly.
Qin said that China attaches great importance to bilateral ties with Singapore and the unique role Singapore plays in regional and international affairs./.