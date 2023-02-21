World Thailand, Myanmar reopen border checkpoint after three years Thailand and Myanmar on February 20 reopened the Mae Sai-Tachileik border checkpoint and Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge that links Thailand’s Chiang Rai province and Myanmar’s Techileik province after three years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN ASEAN Prize 2023 launched The ASEAN Secretariat on February 20 officially launched ASEAN Prize 2023 for outstanding individuals and organisations in the region.

ASEAN Thai rice exports to Philippines set to double in 2023 According to the Thai Rice Exporters' Association, the country’s rice exports to the Philippines are expected to double in 2023 as rival supplier Vietnam faces capacity constraints.