World International community criticise China's new moves in East Sea The international community has voiced protest against China's new moves in the East Sea, including its enforcement of a fishing ban that took effect on May 1 on the sea area covering part of the Gulf of Tonkin and Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and its continued deployment of ships to Bai Ba Dau (Whitsun Reef) in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

World Myanmar parcel bomb blast leaves five dead, one injured The Myanmar media said on May 4 that five were killed and another seriously injured in a parcel bomb blast in the south of the country.

World Thailand’s border trade strongly surges in Q1 Thailand's border and transit trade value increased by 19.3 percent year on year to 384 billion baht (12.3 billion USD) in the first quarter of 2021.