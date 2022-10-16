World ASEAN pledges efforts to promote nuclear-free Southeast Asia: Ambassador Member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pledge efforts to promote a nuclear-free Southeast Asia, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said at a recent meeting of the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) of the United Nations General Assembly on October 14 in New York.

World Singapore central bank tightens monetary policy to dampen inflation The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on October 14 that it had tightened monetary policy for the fifth time in a year, allowing a further appreciation of the Singapore dollar to help dampen inflation.

World Malaysia’s labour market continues to improve The labour market in Malaysia continued to improve further in August with the latest unemployment rate at a pandemic low of 3.7% year-on-year.