Singapore faces new COVID-19 wave driven by XBB sub-variant
The current wave of COVID-19 infections in Singapore is being driven by the XBB sub-variant and is likely to peak at an average of 15,000 daily cases next month, a Singaporean official said.
People wearing masks walk near Marine Bay in Singapore. (Photo: AFP)Singapore (VNA) –
In Singapore, XBB is now the predominant subvariant, accounting for 54% of local cases from October 3 to 9, compared to 22% of the previous week. Singapore reported nearly 9,000 COVID-19 infections on October 14.
Reinfections are also contributing to the wave, Singaporean Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told a press conference on October 15, adding that the wave will likely peak by around mid-November.
He said bringing back stricter mask mandates or other safe management measures cannot be ruled out, and the ministry is monitoring the XBB wave closely and the impact on the healthcare system to see if some of these measures are necessary.
Meanwhile, seniors and immuno-compromised people are advised to continue to wear masks in crowded indoor settings.
First detected in August, XBB has been found in more than 17 countries, including Australia, Denmark, India and Japan./.