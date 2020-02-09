Singapore financial institutions advised to act amid nCoV outbreak
Singapore's central bank has asked domestic financial institutions to take additional measures and precautions after the Government raised the alert level on the coronavirus outbreak.
Hanoi (VNA) - Singapore's central bank has asked domestic financial institutions to take additional measures and precautions after the Government raised the alert level on the coronavirus outbreak.
In its statement released on February 2, the bank said the financial institutions should continue to maintain effective internal controls across their operations, and anticipate and be prepared to manage any increase in demand for certain financial services, such as cash withdrawal or online financial services.
The recommendations were made after the Singaporean Government raised its alert for coronavirus outbreak to Orange on February 7, following the confirmation of four infection cases of unknown origin in the country.
With the alert level now raised to Orange, Singapore will focus on efforts to manage the situation, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said.
In a related move, a second flight bringing 174 Singaporeans and their family members home from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak of the novel coronavirus originated, arrived at Changi Airport February 9 morning, according to the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
The returning passengers will undergo medical screening upon arrival at the Changi Airport. Those with fever or respiratory symptoms will be taken to designated hospitals for further examination while the remaining passengers will be quarantined for 14 days, the ministry said.
The aircraft had also flown some Chinese nationals back home to Wuhan, the ministry added.
The first flight to evacuate Singaporeans from Wuhan landed at the Changi Airport on January 30 with 92 Singaporeans on board./.