World Thailand to hold World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks Thailand is set to host the “World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks”, and is planning the largest assembly of food trucks in one place.

World Thailand to initiate tourism promotions amid nCoV outbreak Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak has ordered the Ministry of Finance to introduce domestic tourism promotion measures and ensure funding for infrastructure investment projects amid concerns that the novel coronavirus (nCoV) and the delay in the fiscal year 2020 budget bill have had negative impacts on the economy.

World Top Lao leader pays State visit to Cambodia Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith has arrived in Phnom Penh capital city, beginning his State visit to Cambodia from February 9-10.

World Mass shooting leaves 27 dead, 52 injured in Thailand At least 27 people, including the gunman, were killed and 52 others were injured in a mass shooting in Thailand’s northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on February 9.