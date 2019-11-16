World Malaysia cracks down on loan sharks, financial scammers Malaysian police have arrested thousands of loan sharks and cracked down on financial scammers since 2010, said an official.

World Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture to open door for more Vietnamese workers Ibaraki prefecture of Japan recently said that it wants to expand cooperation with the Vietnamese Government to ease the labour shortage by inviting more Vietnamese workers to the locality.

World Cambodia inaugurates fifth cement plant Cambodia put into operation a cement plant with a production capacity of one million tonnes per year in the southwestern province of Kampot on November 14.

World ASEAN, RoK look to expand transport link Transport Ministers of ASEAN member nations and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed to further promote cooperation between the two sides, especially in transport connectivity, at their meeting in Hanoi on November 15.