World Thailand seeks ways to control wild monkeys in Lop Buri Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan has proposed to open a monkey control centre in Lop Buri to sterilise wild monkeys and transfer them to other areas, in an attempt to solve the problems they cause in the town.

World Indonesia buys two submarines from France’s Naval Group The Indonesian Navy has signed a contract to purchase two Scorpene-class submarines produced by French state-owned shipyard Naval Group as part of a defence cooperation agreement signed between the two countries in 2021.

World Malaysia passes Cyber Security Bill 2024 The Dewan Negara (upper house) of Malaysia passed the Cyber Security Bill 2024 on April 3 to enhance the nation’s cyber security through compliance with specific measures, standards, and processes in managing cyber security threats.

World Vietnam calls for greater efforts to further promote gender equality Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, on April 3 called for greater efforts to further promote gender equality as well as the role of women and girls in all peace and security processes.