Singapore, France agree to keep supply chains for essential food connected
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Singapore (VNA) – Singapore and France have agreed to maintain open and connected supply chains for essential food supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agreement was reached during a recent video conference between Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry and France’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food.
The two sides said it will facilitate the flow of agricultural products.
The two ministries will work with relevant service providers in aviation and sea transportation.
They will also facilitate partnerships and collaboration between food companies, importers, and distributors of their two countries.
Singapore is also discussing reopening borders with Malaysia./.
