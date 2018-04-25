Prime Ministers Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Lee Hsien Loong review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony at the Istana Palace on April 25 afternoon (Photo: VNA)

– Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his spouse hosted the official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam at the Istana Palace on April 25 afternoon.Following the ceremony, the two PMs led the countries’ high-ranking delegations to have talks.After the talks, they witnessed the signing of cooperation documents between Vietnamese and Singaporean ministries and sectors in the fields of natural resources and environment, banking, energy, and science-technology.This is the first official visit to Singapore by Nguyen Xuan Phuc as the Government leader of Vietnam. It takes place when the two countries are celebrating the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (August 1, 1973) and five years of the Strategic Partnership (September 2013).The visit aims to reiterate the Vietnamese government’s policy of valuing the strategic partnership with Singapore and strengthening trust in bilateral ties. The two sides are scheduled to discuss new orientations and approaches with a view to making breakthroughs in their relationship as well as enhancing coordination in regional and global issues of shared concern.-VNA