World Indonesia: Hotel occupancy rate strongly drops due to COVID-19 Indonesia’s hotel occupancy rate has dropped significantly since the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in China in early January, according to the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI).

World ADB: Indonesia less affected by COVID-19 outbreak The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has said Indonesia may not be affected severely by the global health emergency caused by COVID-19 outbreak, thanks to its minimal exposure to the global trade and its wide room to maneuver in monetary policy. ​

World SK Telecom to establish gaming joint venture with Singapore, Thai partners SK Telecom Co., leading mobile carrier in the Republic of Korea, said on March 8 that it would establish a joint venture with major telecommunication firms from Singapore and Thailand to develop gaming and esports services for the Southeast Asian market.