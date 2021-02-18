ASEAN Malaysia launches education TV channel Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on February 17 launched the special terrestrial Education TV channel DidikTV KPM, which can be viewed from 7am to midnight daily.

ASEAN Thailand steps up development of video game industry Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) is scaling up efforts to forge the establishment of Thailand-based game service providers as another driver for this multibillion-baht industry.

World Indonesia launches soft loan to revive Bali's tourism industry Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said on February 16 that the country will roll out a soft loan worth 9.4 trillion Rp (670 million USD) to accelerate tourism recovery in Bali, where 80 percent of population make a living in the sector.