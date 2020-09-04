ASEAN Laos conducts COVID-19 tests for over 40,000 people A total of 40,356 people in Laos have received COVID-19 tests since January, unveiled a report from the Lao Ministry of Health on September 4.

World Vietnam’s economy to bounce back: Asia Times Experts remain optimistic that in the long-term, Vietnam’s economy will be able to bounce back from the current COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent article published by the English language news media publishing group Asia Times.

World APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19 The annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum will be held online December 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Asian diplomatic source said on September 4.