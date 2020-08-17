World Indonesia to spend over 24 bln USD on stimulus funding in 2021 The Indonesian Government has announced that it will allocate 356.5 trillion Rp (24.04 billion USD) for COVID-19-related stimulus funding next year in an effort to continue supporting the country’s economic recovery and strengthen the health care system, including the provision of a coronavirus vaccine.

World Thailand considers Safe & Sealed plan for foreign tourists Tour operators in Thailand is planning to speak with the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) about lifting restrictions on international commercial flights in the fourth quarter to allow the Safe and Sealed plan to take shape.

World Indonesia spends 3.8 trillion IDR to revise tourism industry The Indonesian government will allocate 3.8 trillion IDR (257 million USD) from its budget to revive the tourism sector through granting several incentives to tourism operators in the country.