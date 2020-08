- Singaporean entrepreneurs Terence Loh and Nelson Loh are now spearheading a bid to take over the English football club Newcastle United.The cousins are co-founders of Bellagraph Nova (BN) Group, which owns over 30 entities across 100 countries in major business spheres, including finance, sports, healthcare, luxury goods, entertainment and robotics. The Paris-based group is worth an estimated 12 billion USD. Bellagraph Nova Group’s founders are at an advanced stage of negotiation after having already provided a Letter of Intent as well as a Proof of Funds earlier this month, said the group’s statement released on August 15.The group also enlisted help of England captain Alan Shearer and former player Michael Chopra.Last month, a proposed Saudi takeover for Newcastle United collapsed. If the business deal is sealed, the cousins will become the first Singaporean billionaires to own an English football club./.