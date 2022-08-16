Singapore joins multilateral exercise involving 13 countries for first time
The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has, for the first time, taken part in a multilateral exercise involving assets and personnel from 13 countries, said the Singaporean Ministry of Defence on August 15.
The Exercise Super Garuda Shield takes place in Indonesia from August 1 - 14. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Singapore (VNA) – The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has, for the first time, taken part in a multilateral exercise involving assets and personnel from 13 countries, said the Singaporean Ministry of Defence on August 15.
Held in Indonesia from August 1 – 14, the inaugural exercise was named Exercise Super Garuda Shield to reflect its expanded scope, with many countries participating or observing for the first time, the ministry added in its statement.
Itis an annual bilateral exercise between the Indonesian National Defence Forces (TNI) and the United States Indo-Pacific Command (Indopacom).
The other countries involved in this year's expanded exercise included New Zealand, France, Malaysia, India and Canada.
Singapore's Assistant Chief of General Staff (Operations)-Designate Brigadier General Adrian Teng said the exercise allowed participating armed forces to collaborate and share knowledge, enhancing the cooperation among partner nations.
It was a valuable opportunity to train alongside the TNI, Indopacom and participating countries, as well as to strengthen professional exchanges and friendships among our armed forces, he said.
Both the Singapore Army and the Republic of Singapore Navy took part in the exercise with troops and assets. The army participated in a staff planning exercise that culminated in a field training exercise with the Australian Army, Indopacom and TNI.
The navy's Endurance-class landing ship tank RSS Resolution and Formidable-class frigate RSS Supreme took part in a series of manoeuvre and communication exercises in the waters around the Riau Islands, Batam and Singkep, together with six ships from the Indonesian Navy and the US Navy./.