Illustrative image (Photo: Straits Times)

Hanoi (VNA) - Singapore’s first national brain bank has been launched with the aim of becoming a research repository for brain and spinal cord tissues from donors.

Co-funded by the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine), the National Healthcare Group (NHG), and the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI), the Brain Bank Singapore is based at LKCMedicine.

LKCMedicine’s Prof. Richard Reynolds will head the bank.

NHG Group CEO Prof Philip Choo highlighted the timeliness of research into neurological conditions such as stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia, given Singapore’s aging population. One in four here will turn 65 years old by 2030.

The brain bank aims to recruit about 1,000 brain donors over the next four years./.