Singapore lifts ban on food imported from Fukushima
Singapore (VNA) – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has announced that it lifted its ban on food imported from the Japanese prefecture of Fukushima in January 2020.
The ban was placed following the radiation leak at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in 2011.
With the uplift of the ban, all food products from areas within the Fukushima prefecture and from the city of Fukushima will be exported back to Singapore, such as mushrooms, berries, and seafood.
Among other requirements, these products must be accompanied by a test certificate for radioactive contaminants to show that it meets safety standards, and a certificate to identify the prefecture of its origin, said the SFA.
The SFA also has not detected any radioactive contaminant in food imports from Japan over the past five years.
Consumers in Singapore said they are happy to get their food products from Japan again, but remained wary about those from Fukushima itself./.
