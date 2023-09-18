Singapore looks to greener maritime industry
Singapore (VNA) - Singapore’s first electric cargo vessel is due to start sea trials and launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to Yinson Green Technologies (YGT), part of a consortium chosen to help the nation electrify marine craft.
According to YGT chief executive officer Eirik Barclay, the Hydromover, developed by the Goal Zero consortium, is near completion. The vehicle has capacity to carry 25 tonnes of cargo and a battery that can be swapped in minutes when depleted.
YGT, a subsidiary of Malaysia-listed Yinson Holdings, will also introduce an electric vessel for transferring crew, called the Hydroglyder – developed with Norwegian startup Lift Ocean – by the end of the year.
The company wants to be part of all associated services with clean electric vessels, starting with Singapore, Barclay said.
Singapore is requiring all new harbour craft to be zero emission by 2030. The nation provided 9 million SGD in funding in 2021 to Goal Zero, led by Singapore-based SeaTech Solutions International, and two other consortiums led by Keppel Fels and Sembcorp Marine to develop electric vessels./.
