World Indonesian official suggests 10 measures to control inflation Indonesia’s Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian has listed 10 measures that can be applied by regional administrations to control inflation.

ASEAN ASEAN, China steps up establishment of centre for emergency management cooperation The second ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM Plus China) has reiterated the commitment to pursue the establishment of the ASEAN-China Centre for Emergency Management Cooperation (ACCEMC) in Guangxi, China.

World Indonesian passenger boat fire kills 14 Fourteen people died after a boat carrying 240 people caught fire in eastern Indonesia on October 24, according to the country’s National Search and Rescue Agency.

World Australia’s Escape: Vietnam delivers Asia’s best value Australia’s tourism newswire Escape has recently published an article hailing Vietnam as an ideal budget destination for Australian tourists.