Singapore lowers emissions forecast in 2030
Vehicles travel along a road in Singapore, March 31, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)Singapore (VNA) – Singapore reduced its forecast for carbon dioxide emissions in 2030 and expected the emissions to hit the peak earlier before as the city-state strives to achieve net zero by 2050.
Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said at the Singapore International Energy Week conference on October 25 that the country now plans to reduce its carbon emissions target for 2030 to 60 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.
It previously aimed for emissions to peak at 65 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2030.
This 5 million tonne improvement is significant as it is equivalent to reducing their current transport emissions by two thirds.
And he did not specify in his speech what year Singapore's carbon emissions would peak.
A spokesperson for Singapore's National Climate Change Secretariat said that the exact emission peak level and year for reaching it would depend on the results of decarbonisation efforts, which are in turn dependent on technological maturity, effective international collaboration, and the efforts made by all citizens and businesses./.