Singapore, Malaysia enhance efforts to contain COVID-19
Singapore (VNA) – Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address Singaporeans on the country’s approach to tackling COVID-19 on May 31.
Lee announced his address in his Facebook post on May 31.
He said he intends to share measures to keep COVID-19 under control, while progressively opening up the economy again.
They include testing, contact tracing and vaccinating, all faster and more, he added.
In May, the country introduced its strictest curbs on gatherings and public activities since a coronavirus lockdown last year, amidst a rise in locally acquired infections.
Malaysia will go into a nationwide lockdown for all social and economic sectors from June 1- 14. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Meanwhile, Malaysia will go into a nationwide lockdown for all social and economic sectors from June 1- 14.
The nation will close down all shopping malls and ban operation of non-essential services.
Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakok said all economic and social activities will not be allowed, except for food production, medical services, water, energy, security and defence, sewage treatment, transport, communications including medica, telecommunications and internet services, community credit such as pawnshops, IT, hotels for quarantine purpose only, forestry, and logistics, among others./.