World Solution to Myanmar issue can be worked out in “ASEAN way”: military spokesman A solution to the Myanmar issue can be worked out in the "Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) way," said Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for Myanmar military and the State Administration Council (SAC), in a recent interview with Xinhua.

World Malaysia pilots IATA Travel Pass Malaysia Airlines will trial the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass, involving passengers on flights from Kuala Lumpur to London between April 29 and May 27.

World Laos, Cambodia see lesser new COVID-19 cases Laos reported a decline in the daily number of new COVID-19 cases which stood at a double-digit figure for the past five days.

World UNSC appreciates ASEAN's central role in seeking peaceful solution to Myanmar issue All member countries of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) have appreciated the central role and efforts of ASEAN in promoting the search for a peaceful solution to the Myanmar issue.