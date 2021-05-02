Singapore, Malaysia postpone leaders’ annual meeting due to COVID-19
Foreign ministries of Singapore and Malaysia on May 2 said the 10th meeting between Prime Ministers of the two countries has been postponed to later this year due to COVID-19.
Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein speaking at Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs after their meeting on May 2. (Photo: MFA, Singapore)
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin were initially scheduled to meet on May 3.
The information came following the visit to Singapore from May 1-2 by Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.
Singapore has to tighten COVID-19 prevention and control measures, given a spike in community infections over the past week. Malaysia said it will do the same to cope with a surge in COVID-10 cases over the past two weeks./.