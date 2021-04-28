World COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Southeast Asian countries The authorities in Cambodia’s Kampong Chhnang province on April 27 decided to temporarily impose lockdown on two villages after they found that the villages are linked to four COVID-19 patients.

World One dead, three injured in helicopter crash in central Philippines A helicopter of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) crashed offshore Getafe city in Bohol province of the Philippines on April 27, killing one and injuring three others.

ASEAN ASEAN helps Czech Republic fight COVID-19 catastrophe The ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) on April 26 presented foods to the Czech Federation of Food Banks to help pandemic-hit citizens in in the Czech Republic.