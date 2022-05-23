World SEA Games 31: Singapore athletics team perform best since 1993 Patience and perseverance have paid off for Singapore’s athletics contingent at the SEA Games 31, who returned to the homeland on May 20 with their best total medal haul for almost 30 years, according to The Straits Times.

World SEA Games 31: Korean media congratulates coach Park Hang-seo, Vietnamese players Men's football at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) does not only attract the attention of Southeast Asian audiences but also fans of the Republic of Korea (RoK).