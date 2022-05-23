Singapore meet medal targets at SEA Games 31
Singaporean athletes have achieved their targets set for the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam, said Chief of the Singapore Sports Institute Dr. Su Chun Wei at a press conference on May 22.
The Singaporean sports delegation gave their best at SEA Games 31, and showed determination and resilience, perseverance and ambition to take to win, he said.
Sports administrators of Singapore hailed the “bright future” ahead for Singapore sport after the showing by its athletes at the SEA Games, with over a third of the 161 medals garnered claimed by debutants.
The Singaporean contingent of 424 athletes competed in 33 sports at SEA Games 31 and clinched 47 gold, 44 silver and 70 bronze medals as of May 22.
The total haul so far is already Singapore’s third-best showing at an away SEA Games, behind only the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (58 golds) and the 2019 edition in the Philippines (53 golds).
Singaporean athletes set five Games records, 12 national marks. Singapore currently ranks fifth as host nation Vietnam tops the overall medal tally.
Swimming continues to be Singapore's strength at the Games with 21 golds, 11 silvers and 12 bronzes. The Singaporean athletics team have also shown the best performance since 1993 when they won 1 gold, 3 silvers and 7 bronzes./.