World Vietnam backs rules-based multilateral trading system: official Vietnam supports a rules-based multilateral trading system and the World Trade Organization's (WTO) role in the global trade system, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh stated at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)'s 28th Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) meeting.

World SEA Games 31: Singapore athletics team perform best since 1993 Patience and perseverance have paid off for Singapore’s athletics contingent at the SEA Games 31, who returned to the homeland on May 20 with their best total medal haul for almost 30 years, according to The Straits Times.