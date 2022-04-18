World Thai securities firm advocates increasing investment in Vietnam The Asia Plus Securities (ASPS) of Thailand has recommended increasing investment in Vietnam, citing the country’s high growth prospects based on its ample local workforce, low minimum wage and steadily rising per capita income, according to the Bangkok Post.

World Malaysia administers COVID-19 booster shot to protect vulnerable people As Malaysia now considers COVID-19 an endemic disease, it is important to continue to provide optimal protection for the most vulnerable groups, including the elderly and high-risk individuals, said Dr Anas Alam Faizli, chief executive officer of ProtectHealth.

World Indonesia to allocate 2 billion USD to new capital city project Indonesia will set aside between 27 trillion rupiah and 30 trillion rupiah (1.88-2 billion USD) next year for the development of the country's new capital city, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

World Singapore tightens monetary policy for third time to deal with inflation The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on April 14 tightened monetary policy, the third time since October 2021, with the aim to combat inflation that is expected to heat up.