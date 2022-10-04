Singapore moves to fight harmful online content
Illlustrative image (Photo: CNA)Singapore (VNA) - Social media platforms may soon have to comply with a code of practice to tackle harmful online content accessible in Singapore, as stipulated in a bill introduced to the Parliament on October 3.
If enacted, the bill will empower the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to designate online communication services that have significant reach or impact, and require them to mitigate the risks of being exposed to harmful content.
It will also empower IMDA to issue directions to deal with egregious content, according to a media factsheet from the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI).
Egregious content includes content advocating suicide or self-harm, physical or sexual violence and terrorism, content depicting child sexual exploitation, content posing a public health risk in Singapore, and content likely to cause racial and religious disharmony in Singapore.
In March, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo announced that the Government was looking at introducing measures to ensure a safer online environment, including for children. MCI launched a public consultation on its proposals in July./.