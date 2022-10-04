World Vietnam affirms resolute condemnation of terrorism at UN meeting Vietnam underlined its resolute condemnation against terrorist acts in any form or for any purpose at a plenary meeting held by the Sixth Committee (Legal) of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on October 3.

World Indonesia's inflation rate climbs to 7-year high Indonesia's inflation rate in September soared to its highest since October 2015 due to higher transport costs following a fuel price hike, according to Statistics Indonesia.

World Philippines, US hold joint naval exercise The Philippines and the US on October 3 kicked off their joint naval exercise named KAMANDAG.