World Indonesia to manufacture military drones by 2022 Indonesian President Joko Widodo on February 6 ordered two state companies to manufacture long-range military drones, the first of their kind in the country, from 2022.

World Chinese President pledges to encourage investment in Cambodia Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to encourage Chinese investors to do business in Cambodia, contributing to the kingdom’s economic development.

World Indonesia promotes development of pharmaceutical sector The Indonesian government has set up a pharmaceutical holding company responsible for providing feedstock for the local pharmaceutical sector, helping reduce the nation’s dependency on imports of medical raw materials from 90 percent to 75 percent.

World Thailand supports key sectors of economy The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) on February 6 approved a number of measures to accelerate investment and support key sectors of the economy, as well as incentives to help strengthen the grassroots economy and tourism industry.